البدء باستخدام برنامج packet tracer
تعريف عناصر واجهة المستخدم الخاصة بباكيت ترايسر ووظائفها.
فهم المشهدين المنطقي والمادي لبرنامج باكيت ترايسر.
تعريف مكونات الشبكة المختلفة المتوفرة في باكيت ترايسر وكيفية ربطها.
تعريف عناصر واجهة المستخدم الخاصة بباكيت ترايسر ووظائفها.
فهم المشهدين المنطقي والمادي لبرنامج باكيت ترايسر.
تعريف مكونات الشبكة المختلفة المتوفرة في باكيت ترايسر وكيفية ربطها.
مرحباً بكم في هذا المشروع الارشادي حول البدء باستخدام برنامج باكيت ترايسر المصمم خصيصاً للمبتدئين في مجال شبكات الحاسوب. في هذا المشروع الارشادي، ستتعرف على واجهات باكيت ترايسر والوظيفة الخاصة بكل منها وستفهم استخدامات المشهدين المادي والمنطقي الذان يستخدمان لتصميم الشبكات في باكيت ترايسر. كذلك ستتعرف على اجهزة الشبكات المختلفة المتاحة في برنامج باكيت ترايسر. عند الانتهاء من هذا المشروع الارشادي، ستتمكن من استخدام باكيت ترايسر لتصميم شبكات الحاسوب باستخدام المشهدين المادي والمنطقي وستقوم بربط مكونات الشبكات باستخدام وسائل ربط مختلفة. كذلك ستقوم بمحاكاة مرور البيانات خلال شبكات الحاسوب.
Information Technology
Computer Network
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
مقدمة للمشروع الإرشادي و برنامج باكيت ترايسر.
فهم شريط أدوات باكيت ترايسر.
التعرف على أجهزة الشبكة وتوصيلاتها في باكيت ترايسر.
مهمة تدريب 1 - اضافة اجهزة الشبكة الى باكيت ترايسر.
التعرف على المشهدين المادي والمنطقي في باكيت ترايسر.
محاكاة حركة مرور البيانات في باكيت ترايسر.
المهمة الختامية: انشاء تصميم كامل للشبكات في باكيت ترايسر .
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.