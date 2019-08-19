Amazon Echo Reviews Sentiment Analysis Using NLP
Understand python programming fundamentals for Natural Language Processing
Create a pipeline to remove stop-words, perform tokenization and padding
Train and test Naive Bayes Classifier Models
In this hands-on project, we will predict customer sentiment using natural language processing techniques. In this project, we will build a machine learning model to analyze thousands of amazon echo reviews to predict customers sentiment. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML)-based sentiment analysis is crucial for companies to automatically predict whether their customers are happy or not. This project is practical and directly applicable to any company with that has online presence. The algorithm could be used automatically detect customers sentiment. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Python Programming
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand the Problem Statement and Business Case
Import Libraries and Datasets
Perform Data Visualization
Perform Data Exploration
Plot the wordcloud
Text Data Cleaning 101
Perform Count Vectorization (Tokenization)
Create a Complete Text Processing Pipeline
Train and Test a Naive Bayes Classifier Model
