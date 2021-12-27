Learner Reviews & Feedback for Amazon Echo Reviews Sentiment Analysis Using NLP by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this hands-on project, we will predict customer sentiment using natural language processing techniques.
In this project, we will build a machine learning model to analyze thousands of amazon echo reviews to predict customers sentiment. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML)-based sentiment analysis is crucial for companies to automatically predict whether their customers are happy or not. This project is practical and directly applicable to any company with that has online presence. The algorithm could be used automatically detect customers sentiment.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Amazon Echo Reviews Sentiment Analysis Using NLP
By Tibor T
•
Dec 27, 2021
So far the best project I have undertaken in Coursera. It also sets a high standard for the others to reach. Very specific instructions, clear goal, valuable guidance and comments.