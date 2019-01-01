Analyze Apple's Stock and Financials with Bloomberg Terminal
Use Bloomberg to access equities and financials data
Analyze and interpret stock and financial data
Use Bloomberg stock market functions
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1-hour long guided tutorial, you will learn how to use Bloomberg to access equities and financials data, analyze and interpret stock and financial data, use Bloomberg DES, GP, ANR, FA, MODL, and EQRV functions. Note: This tutorial works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This tutorial requires access to Bloomberg Terminal. This tutorial’s content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market.
Access to Bloomberg Terminal required
Bloomberg Terminal
Financial Analysis
Financial Markets
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Access and interpret Apple’s main stock data
Access Apple’s stock price chart and analyst recommendations
Analyze Microsoft’s stock data
Access Apple financials data on Bloomberg
Interpret Apple’s financial ratios
Interpret Microsoft’s financials data and ratios
Prepare a short report on Apple’s Stock
Prepare a short report on Microsoft’s Stock
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
