Analyze Box Office Data with Plotly and Python
Produce interactive data visualizations with Plotly Python
Use Plotly Python and Seaborn during EDA and feature engineering
Welcome to this project-based course on Analyzing Box Office Data with Plotly and Python. In this course, you will be working with the The Movie Database (TMDB) Box Office Prediction data set. The motion picture industry is raking in more revenue than ever with its expansive growth the world over. Can we build models to accurately predict movie revenue? Could the results from these models be used to further increase revenue? We try to answer these questions by way of exploratory data analysis (EDA) and feature engineering. We will primarily use Plotly for data visualization. Plotly Python which is Plotly's Python graphing library makes interactive, publication-quality graphs ready for both online and offline use. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and scikit-learn pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
Python Programming
Data Analysis
Plotly
Data Visualization (DataViz)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Analyze Movie Release Dates
Preprocess Features
Create Features Based on Release Date
Use Plotly to Visualize the Number of Films Per Year
Number of Films and Revenue Per Year
Do Release Days Impact Revenue?
Relationship between Runtime and Revenue
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by ATMay 15, 2020
The course pretty decent. I felt some topics were a little bit rushed, but overall it was a good experience.
by VPMay 27, 2020
It was very nice experience of lerning the subject from such a excillent professor
by ASJun 26, 2020
Great Course to get a foundation of plotly . One will also get a good knowledge of dealing with time series data
by YSMay 3, 2020
The guided project was very nicely explained and gave me a hands on experience with Feature Engineering and Data Visualization.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
