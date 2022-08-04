APIs in Java: Call and Integrate an API
Use an API in a Java Application.
Create API Arguments for a Java API.
Incorporate Java ethods into an application that uses APIs.
Use an API in a Java Application.
Create API Arguments for a Java API.
Incorporate Java ethods into an application that uses APIs.
As a Java backend developer, why is it important to use rest endpoint? REST is a logical choice for building APIs that allow users to connect to, manage and interact with cloud services flexibly in a distributed environment. RESTful APIs are used by such sites as Amazon, Google, LinkedIn and Twitter. In this intermediate 90-minute project, you will utilize an API in your java application, create method headers for APIs, pass arguments to your java APIs, incorporate Java methods into a Java API application, and use the Java collection library in a Java application. To achieve this, you will first explore REST APIs, their methods and usage, and create a HelloWorld API with Eclipse and Maven. Moreover, you will learn how to create endpoints to retrieve, look-up, and add new data within a list of students. Using all the skills taught, you will end the project by creating a customer management API. This project is unique as it teaches you how to implement API endpoints in Java simply and efficiently in an entirely simulated environment where all the necessary software and tools are readily available. To succeed in this project, you must have a solid understanding of the client-server model, Java programming experience, and familiarity with the Eclipse IDE, Maven, and Postman.
Web Development
Cloud API
Software Design
Java Programming
Mobile Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Explore Guided Projects and REST APIs
Create an API Endpoint with Eclipse and Maven
Create an API Endpoint to Retrieve a Students' List.
Create an API Endpoint to Retrieve a List of Customers.
Create an API Endpoint that Retrieves a Student by Id
Create an API Endpoint to create a new student.
Create API endpoints to delete and update students
Capstone Activity
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.