Aprende a administrar contenido en Facebook Creator Studio
Learn how to use the Facebook Creator Studio to manage and schedule your content for your social media pages.
En este proyecto, los alumnos aprenderán a administrar y programar su contenido en Facebook Creator Studio. Facebook Creator Studio tiene todas las herramientas que necesitas juntas para que puedas publicar tu contenido, administrarlo, monetizarlo y medir tu contenido. Puede hacer todo eso para todas sus páginas de Facebook y cuentas de Instagram. Facebook Creator Studio es la herramienta perfecta para administrar tu presencia en las redes sociales completamente gratis y en una plataforma que te permite hacerlo todo. En este proyecto, tendrá la oportunidad de aprender cómo puede ser eficaz en sus habilidades de gestión de redes sociales y cómo aprovechar las herramientas que ya tiene a mano. Si está buscando mejorar con las redes sociales, este es el proyecto guiado para usted. Facebook Creator Studio es gratis y está disponible para ti si tienes una página de Facebook.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Familiaricese con el panel de control de la página de inicio de Facebook Creator Studio
Aprende a programar contenido usando Creator Studio
Analiza tus estadísticas con Creator Studio
Tarea de práctica opcional: Programar una publicación en Facebook
Conoce los parámetros de monetización en Creator Studio
Explore herramientas creativas y aprenda a administrar y programar contenido para Instagram en Creator Studio
Tarea de desafío opcional: Publica contenido cruzado de Facebook a Instagram.
