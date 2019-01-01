Aprende a utilizar Click Up

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:

Learn how to use Click Up to stay organized

Learn how to project manage with Click Up

2 hours
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
Spanish
Desktop only

En este proyecto aprenderá a utilizar ClickUp. Click Up es una herramienta de gestión de proyectos que le permite mantenerse organizado con su equipo y ser lo más productivo posible. Click Up es una herramienta increíble que te permite tener tantos miembros de equipo como quieras en tu cuenta sin tener que pagar. Podrá administrar proyectos, tareas, subtareas y también podrá chatear con los miembros de su equipo, puede cargar documentos y mucho más. En este proyecto guiado tendrá la oportunidad de explorar Click Up y familiarizarse con sus funciones y herramientas. Si tiene experiencia como líder de equipo, sabe cómo pueden volverse proyectos desorganizados, Click Up le permite organizarse, tener una mejor comunicación y completar sus proyectos de la manera más rápida y productiva posible.

Skills you will develop

  • Project Planning

  • Organizing (Management)

  • Leadership And Management

  • Team Management

  • Project Management

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Aprende cómo comenzar y comprender la jerarquía con Click Up

  2. Administra el uso compartido y los permisos en Click Up

  3. Configura tu espacio de trabajo en Click Up

  4. Aprende a crear un tablero usando Click Up.

  5. Asigna tareas a los miembros del equipo y establece fechas de vencimiento para determinadas tareas en Click Up

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder