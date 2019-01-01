Aprende a utilizar Click Up
Learn how to use Click Up to stay organized
Learn how to project manage with Click Up
Learn how to use Click Up to stay organized
Learn how to project manage with Click Up
En este proyecto aprenderá a utilizar ClickUp. Click Up es una herramienta de gestión de proyectos que le permite mantenerse organizado con su equipo y ser lo más productivo posible. Click Up es una herramienta increíble que te permite tener tantos miembros de equipo como quieras en tu cuenta sin tener que pagar. Podrá administrar proyectos, tareas, subtareas y también podrá chatear con los miembros de su equipo, puede cargar documentos y mucho más. En este proyecto guiado tendrá la oportunidad de explorar Click Up y familiarizarse con sus funciones y herramientas. Si tiene experiencia como líder de equipo, sabe cómo pueden volverse proyectos desorganizados, Click Up le permite organizarse, tener una mejor comunicación y completar sus proyectos de la manera más rápida y productiva posible.
Project Planning
Organizing (Management)
Leadership And Management
Team Management
Project Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Aprende cómo comenzar y comprender la jerarquía con Click Up
Administra el uso compartido y los permisos en Click Up
Configura tu espacio de trabajo en Click Up
Aprende a crear un tablero usando Click Up.
Asigna tareas a los miembros del equipo y establece fechas de vencimiento para determinadas tareas en Click Up
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.