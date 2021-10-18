إنشاء تصاميم تسويقية لمنصات التواصل الإجتماعي على Canva
تنفيذ تصاميم إحترافية على Canva لمنصات التواصل الإجتماعي
عمل تصاميم إحترافية ومختلفة للSocial Media Marketing الخاص بيكم على أي منصة انتم عايزينها
تنفيذ تصاميم إحترافية على Canva لمنصات التواصل الإجتماعي
عمل تصاميم إحترافية ومختلفة للSocial Media Marketing الخاص بيكم على أي منصة انتم عايزينها
مع نهاية المشروع ده، هتقدر تعمل تصاميم إحترافية لكل منصات الsocial media باستخدام Canva. على مدار المشروع هنقدر نعمل تصاميم من الصفر باستخدام المزايا المختلفة إلي بتقدمها المنصة، وهنقدر نستخدم الTemplates اللي بتقدمها Canva مع شوية تعديلات بسيطة عشان نخليها متماشية مع الشركة أو الBrand بتاعتنا. المشروع ده حيساعدك بسهولة إن يكون دايماً عندك تصاميم جاهزة وبشكل سريع للمحتوى بتاعك على كل صفحاتك في مختلف منصات الSocial Media بدون ما يكون عندك Graphic Designer مخصوص. Canva كمان يعتبر كنز مهم جداً لكل الناس إلي لسة بتبدأ مشاريع أو businesses خاصة بيها ومعندهاش ال-budget إلي تخليهم يبقى معهم Graphic Designer شغال في الشركة بشكل مستمر. وكدا بيكون موفر جداً وفي نفس الوقت حيساعدك يبقى عندك social media marketing قوي. المشروع ده للمستوى المبتدئ من الناس اللي معندهاش أي مهارات في الGraphic Designing وبتكون محتاجة تصميمات كتير علشان العملاء بتوعها أو حتى الbusiness الخاص بيهم. في المشروع ده هنستخدم Canva وهو موقع على الانترنت الهدف منه هو عمل أي تصميم لأي حاجة ممكن نحتاجها. وكمان عندهم application ممكن ينزل على الموبايلات وده بيكون عملي جداً لو محتاجين نعمل تصميم بسرعة ومعندناش Access على لابتوب أو كمبيوتر.
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Marketing
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
التعامل مع عناصر الموقع المختلفة وتحديد كل الادوات اللي ممكن نستخدمها وامكانياتها
إستخدام الelements الخاصة ب-Canva والتعديل في خصائصها.
إستخدام الtexts المختلفة وعمل text groups و-effects.
Optional: Practice Activity
عمل تصميم متحرك عشان نقدم عنصر حيوي للتصميم والبراند.
تصميم slideshow post على Linkedin عشان نقدم محتوى على شكل presentation.
Optional: Capstone
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.