AutoML for Computer Vision with Microsoft Custom Vision
Train an image classifier with Microsoft Custom Vision
Create an HTTP web server with Python
Classify images in web browsers with TensorFlow.js
Welcome to this hands-on project on using Microsoft’s Custom Vision service for automated machine learning or AutoML as it’s popularly known. In this project, you are going to use Microsoft’s drag and drop tool to train your computer to recognize images of dogs and cats. We are going to do all of this without writing a single line of code! To take this guided-project, you do not need a background in computer science, machine learning or coding. The only prerequisite for this project is that you have a Microsoft Azure account. If you don’t already have one, you will have to sign up for it. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Deep Learning
cloud-computing
automl
machine-learning
microsoft-azure
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and Demo
Create a Project on Custom Vision
Upload and Tag Images
Train the Model
Classify Images from your Computer and the Web
Image Classification Web Application Template
Running the Web App
by SDMar 12, 2021
the session ended very quickly rest everything was perfectly explained
by SSAug 1, 2020
this project was fun as well as educational thanks
by AGJun 16, 2020
I am grateful to have the chance to participate in an online course like this!
