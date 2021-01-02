Setting up AWS Application Load Balancer
Configure target groups
Setup the load-balancer
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will setup Application Load Balancers through the AWS Management Console. AWS Elastic Load Balancing automatically distributes your incoming traffic across multiple targets, such as EC2 instances, containers, and IP addresses, in one or more Availability Zones. By completing the steps in this guided project, you will successfully distribute your web application’s incoming traffic across multiple AWS EC2 Instances using the AWS console within the AWS Free Tier. You will also test the launched application load balancer and finally terminate your load balancer infrastructure.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a security group
Create application servers
Create target groups & health checks
Create the load balancer
Update & test load balancer
