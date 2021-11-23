AWS Multi-Tier VPC Architecture
How to Create a custom VPC
How to create private and public subnets
How to attach a Internet Gateway, NAT Gateway, RouteTable and Bastion Host
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
How to Create a custom VPC
How to create private and public subnets
How to attach a Internet Gateway, NAT Gateway, RouteTable and Bastion Host
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this Project, you will be able to understand how to create a Custom VPC and configure it based on your business needs and the detailed theory behind each tasks you are going to do inside this Project.
No preferred background in AWS is recommended
aws networking
aws compute
aws security
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create Custom VPC
Create Subnets inside custom VPC
Configuring one tier in VPC to be Public
Create NAT Gateway
Create Bastion Host
Clean up
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.