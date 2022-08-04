برنامج Power BI للمبتدئين: تصور البيانات
التعامل مع واجهة Power BI وربط وتعديل البيانات بكفاءة
بناء رسومات بيانية وإنشاء Dashboard تفاعلية مع إضافة theme مناسب لها
تزويد ال Dashboard بواجهة خاصة للموبايل ومشاركتها على Power BI service
سألت قبل كدة إزاي بيتم إنشاء الرسومات البيانية وعرضها في تقرير يُوضّح لنا أبرز المعلومات والإحصاءات والأرقام التي تخص موضوع مُعيّن؟ ده يتم عن طريق ال Data Analysis and Visualization باستخدام بعض الأدوات المُختصة في تحليل البيانات ومن أبرزها وأهمها حاليًا هو Power BI. هنقوم بعمل مشروع بيساعد ال marketing team لشركة في معرفة أي من الحملتين الإعلاميتين حقق نتائج أفضل ليستمروا بالحملة الإعلانية التي حققت أرباح أكثر. في هذا المشروع، ستكون قادر على وضع البيانات وإدخالها على Power BI ونتمكن من استكشافها وتعديلها ثُم تحليلها. كما سوف تتعلّم كيفية طرح الأسئلة التي ستساعدنا على استخراج المعلومات التي نحتاجها في إنشاء الرسومات البيانية التي ستصنع لنا ال Marketing insights dashboard الخاصة بنا بالإضافة إلى وضع ال theme المُميّز لها وجعلها مناسبة للعرض من خلال الlaptop أو الcomputer أو الmobile الخاص بك. هذا المشروع الإرشادي مُخصص للأشخاص المُبتدئين في مجال تحليل البيانات الذين ليس عندهم خبرة سابقة في استخدام Power BI وعندهم رغبة في إنشاء أول مشروع خاص بهم في أقل من ساعة! هذا المشروع سيزود الأساسيات المهمة لتكون متخصصًا في تحليل البيانات باستخدام Power BI. يُعتبر Power BI من أفضل الأدوات التي يُنصح بالبدء بها للمبتدئين في مجال تحليل البيانات وذلك لسهولة تعلّمه وقدرته الفائقة على تحليل البيانات التي تأتي من أي نوع ملف. كما يُمكنك من بناء التقرير الخاص بك لحل مشكلة business مُعيّن.
Business Analysis
Data Visualization Software
Data Analysis
Data Visualization (DataViz)
power bi
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
مقدمة - ربط البيانات ببرنامج Power BI
تحضير البيانات باستخدام Power Query Editor
استخدام ال DAX وعرض النتائج.
Optional: Practice Activity
بناء ال dashboard النهائية.
تزويد واجهة لل mobile ومشاركتها مع الأخرين.
Optional: Capstone project
