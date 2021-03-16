Beginners Guide to YAML Syntax
Understand what is meant by YAML.
Understand how to present different data types within a YAML file.
Understand how to utilise anchors and aliases.
By the end of this project, you will have an understanding of the basics of YAML syntax. This course is for absolute beginners who have no previous experience and want to gain an understanding of YAML syntax. This course will provide an overview of YAML data serialization language. YAML is a human-readable data serialization standard within the software industry and can be used in conjunction with all programming languages and is most commonly used to write configuration files. There are no prerequisites for completing the course, however, you should have a basic understanding of software engineering principles. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Yet Another Markup Language (YAML)
Software Engineering
Software Development
coding
Config FIles
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
By the end of Task 1, you will be able to understand what is YAML.
By the end of Task 2, You will understand basic syntax, key-value pairs, indentations and comments
By the end of Task 3, you will be able to understand data types in YAML - string/multi-line strings, booleans, numeric.
By the end of Task 4, you will be able to understand data types in YAML - lists and dictionaries
By the end of Task 5, you will be able to understand anchors and aliases in YAML.
