Build a Database from a Relational Model
37 ratings
1,682 already enrolled
Interpret a Relational Model diagram.
Construct database tables from a Relational Model.
Test a relational database design.
37 ratings
1,682 already enrolled
Interpret a Relational Model diagram.
Construct database tables from a Relational Model.
Test a relational database design.
In this course you will interpret the components of a relational data model, convert that model into a relational database, and then test the database design. The process of database design begins with requirements analysis to determine who will use the new database and how it will be used. The results of the detailed analysis are recorded in an Entity Relationship Diagram (ERD), which documents entities and their attributes, along with the relationships between entities. The ERD (logical design) is then converted into the Relational Model, which serves as the blueprint for the actual creation of a database in a database management system. By the end of this course, you will have used a blueprint—a Relational Model—to create a database using SQLiteStudio. In addition, you will have developed test data and queries to validate the database design represented by the Relational Model. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Relational Modeling
Relational Database
SQLiteStudio
Database Testing
Foreign Key
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
The Relational Model
Build a Table with the SQLiteStudio GUI
Build a table with SQL code
The Combination Key
Test Data
Test the Database Design
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by RVSep 18, 2020
For beginners in Database, this project work is helpful as this will give you an idea about joining tables.
by SAOct 18, 2020
This is a very good Hands-On project related to designing the database from ER Diagrams into SQLLite. The concepts are well explained and the project is very engaging.
by CJDec 8, 2021
The test needs to be fixed. Its very distracting to see correct answers marked as incorrect.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.