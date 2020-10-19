SA
Oct 18, 2020
RV
Sep 18, 2020
By Subodh A•
Oct 19, 2020
This is a very good Hands-On project related to designing the database from ER Diagrams into SQLLite.
The concepts are well explained and the project is very engaging.
By Ritik V•
Sep 19, 2020
For beginners in Database, this project work is helpful as this will give you an idea about joining tables.
By Daniel L M•
Oct 16, 2020
A good course to take!!
By Regina M•
Jul 11, 2020
explains very well
By Bhavesh R P•
Jul 14, 2020
Good One for DBMS
By Abdullah B H•
Oct 9, 2020
Great
By Yi F T•
Feb 4, 2021
Good introductory course to a very specific approach in database development, I enjoyed it. Took a star off because there were three questions in the final quiz that marked correct answers incorrectly; the answer would be marked as wrong but the feedback would state that it's correct. I'd be more forgiving if there was only one question like this, but three was tedious to go through
By Chrystal J•
Dec 9, 2021
The test needs to be fixed. Its very distracting to see correct answers marked as incorrect.
By aithagoni m•
Jul 28, 2020
GOOD