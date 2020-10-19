Chevron Left
In this course you will interpret the components of a relational data model, convert that model into a relational database, and then test the database design. The process of database design begins with requirements analysis to determine who will use the new database and how it will be used. The results of the detailed analysis are recorded in an Entity Relationship Diagram (ERD), which documents entities and their attributes, along with the relationships between entities. The ERD (logical design) is then converted into the Relational Model, which serves as the blueprint for the actual creation of a database in a database management system. By the end of this course, you will have used a blueprint—a Relational Model—to create a database using SQLiteStudio. In addition, you will have developed test data and queries to validate the database design represented by the Relational Model. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

SA

Oct 18, 2020

This is a very good Hands-On project related to designing the database from ER Diagrams into SQLLite.\n\nThe concepts are well explained and the project is very engaging.

RV

Sep 18, 2020

For beginners in Database, this project work is helpful as this will give you an idea about joining tables.

By Subodh A

Oct 19, 2020

This is a very good Hands-On project related to designing the database from ER Diagrams into SQLLite.

The concepts are well explained and the project is very engaging.

By Ritik V

Sep 19, 2020

For beginners in Database, this project work is helpful as this will give you an idea about joining tables.

By Daniel L M

Oct 16, 2020

A good course to take!!

By Regina M

Jul 11, 2020

explains very well

By Bhavesh R P

Jul 14, 2020

Good One for DBMS

By Abdullah B H

Oct 9, 2020

Great

By Yi F T

Feb 4, 2021

Good introductory course to a very specific approach in database development, I enjoyed it. Took a star off because there were three questions in the final quiz that marked correct answers incorrectly; the answer would be marked as wrong but the feedback would state that it's correct. I'd be more forgiving if there was only one question like this, but three was tedious to go through

By Chrystal J

Dec 9, 2021

The test needs to be fixed. Its very distracting to see correct answers marked as incorrect.

By aithagoni m

Jul 28, 2020

GOOD

