Build a Small Simulated Network With Cisco Packet Tracker
12 ratings
Understanding network fundamentals
Ability to troubleshoot and plan networks
12 ratings
Understanding network fundamentals
Ability to troubleshoot and plan networks
By the end of this project, you will create a small simulated network from scratch using Cisco Packet Tracer. You will be able to identify the basic fundamentals of computer networking and the very basic architecture behind the network devices (Routers and Switches). Moreover, you will learn and practice how to get all these devices and components connected together. Finally, you will be able to troubleshoot the issues and write some basic commands to get the network fully functioning. The skills gained from this project are very essential in the computer networking field. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Troubleshooting
Networking
Understanding network fundamentals
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Open and use the Cisco Packet tracer to simulate your first basic network.
Choose the suitable devices and start building the network on a small scale.
Add routers to your network and troubleshoot connect the devices.
Configure your routers and set an IP address for each device and interface.
Configure the routing tables of your routers and test the connectivity
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.