Configure and Test Basic Network Connectivity
Manage Cisco devices configuration.
Configure IP addresses on different network devices.
Understand and configure virtual interfaces on Cisco devices.
Verify end-to-end network connectivity.
Welcome to the CCNA 1.2 guided-project, this project is a part of a series of guided projects that help learners gain the necessary hands-on skill to tackle the CCNA certification exam. By the end of this 2-hours guided project, you will understand the basics of IP addresses, configure them on different network devices, and test end-to-end connectivity between these devices. You will also configure virtual interfaces and manage configuration on Cisco devices.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Saving configuration on Cisco devices
IP address basics and configuration
Configuring virtual interfaces on Cisco switches
Practice task 1
Testing network connectivity
Configure automatic IP addresses with DHCP servers.
Capstone task: configure and manage access to Cisco devies
by LGApr 20, 2021
Monammed gave strong instructions, good communication.
by ISOct 5, 2021
This is an easy to understand and easy to follow introductory class for the brand new student.
