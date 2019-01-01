Building Statistical Models in R: Linear Regression
Build simple and multiple linear regression models
Perform model assessment and interpretation of results
Perform diagnostic checks to test for model assumptions
Welcome to this project-based course Building Statistical Models in R: Linear Regression. This is a hands-on project that introduces beginners to the world of statistical modeling. In this project, you will learn the basics of building statistical models in R. We will start this hands-on project by exploring the dataset and creating visualizations for the dataset. By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will understand how to build and interpret the result of simple linear regression models in R. Also, you will learn how to perform model assessments and check for assumptions using diagnostic plots. By extension, you will learn how to build and interpret the result of a multiple linear regression model. Note that you do not need to be a data scientist to be successful in this guided project; just a familiarity with basic statistics and R suffice for this project. If you are not familiar with R and want to learn the basics, start with my previous guided project titled “Getting Started with R”. So, taking this project will give the needed requisite to complete this project on Building Statistical Models in R: Linear Regression. However, if you are comfortable using R, please join me on this wonderful and exciting ride! Let’s get our hands dirty!
Statistical Analysis
Statistical Model
R Programming
Ggplot2
Linear Regression
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Getting Started
Import packages & dataset
Explore the dataset
Data Visualization
Model Building
Model Assessment I
Model Assessment II
Model Prediction
Assumptions Check: Diagnostic Plots
Multiple Regression
