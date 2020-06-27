Classification Trees in Python, From Start To Finish
222 ratings
9,098 already enrolled
Create Classification Trees in Python
Apply Cost Complexity Pruning in Python
Apply Cross Validation in Python
Create Confusion Matrices in Python
222 ratings
9,098 already enrolled
Create Classification Trees in Python
Apply Cost Complexity Pruning in Python
Apply Cross Validation in Python
Create Confusion Matrices in Python
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to build Classification Trees in Python, using a real world dataset that has missing data and categorical data that must be transformed with One-Hot Encoding. We then use Cost Complexity Pruning and Cross Validation to build a tree that is not overfit to the Training Dataset. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your Internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with (e.g. Python, Jupyter, and Tensorflow) pre-installed. Prerequisites: In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with Python and the theory behind Decision Trees, Cost Complexity Pruning, Cross Validation and Confusion Matrices. Notes: - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Confusion Matrix
Classification Trees
Cost Complexity Pruning
Cross Validation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MASep 13, 2020
Awesome Instructor! Like this course. It clears basic knowledge about DecisionTreeClassifier, Tree Pruning, Dealing with missing Data etc.
by ASJun 27, 2020
Liked, easy to understand and utilize the knowledge in a similar dataset.
by LNMay 10, 2022
The instructor has a great teaching style. I have enjoyed his sense of humour throughout the course. All the details are explained clearly and thoroughly by written notes or verbal explanation.
by KDAug 24, 2020
This is a great course. The instructor does a wonderful job of explaining concepts and providing useful code.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.