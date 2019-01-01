Decision Tree Classifier for Beginners in R
Understand the concept of the decision tree algorithm
Build decision tree models
Evaluate the performance of the model
Welcome to this project-based course Decision Tree Classifier for Beginners in R. This is a hands-on project that introduces beginners to the world of statistical modeling. In this project, you will learn how to build decision tree models using the tree and rpart libraries in R. We will start this hands-on project by importing the Sonar data into R and exploring the dataset. By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will understand the basic intuition behind the decision tree algorithm and how it works. To build the model, we will divide or partition the data into the training and testing data set. Finally, you will learn how to evaluate the model’s performance using metrics like Accuracy, Sensitivity, Specificity, F1-Score, and so on. By extension, you will learn how to save the trained model on your local system. Although you do not need to be a data analyst expert or data scientist to succeed in this guided project, it requires a basic knowledge of using R, especially writing R syntaxes. Therefore, to complete this project, you must have prior experience with using R. If you are not familiar with working with using R, please go ahead to complete my previous project titled: “Getting Started with R”. It will hand you the needed knowledge to go ahead with this project on Decision Tree. However, if you are comfortable with working with R, please join me on this beautiful ride! Let’s get our hands dirty!
Predictive Modelling
Decision Tree
Machine Learning
Statistical Classification
Accuracy And Precision
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Getting Started
Import Required Packages
Import and Explore Dataset
Create Train and Test Sets
Train the decision tree model
Evaluating Model Performance
Wrap up
