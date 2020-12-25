Collaborating with G Suite Apps
100 ratings
3,072 already enrolled
You will learn how to use Google's collaborative features.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
100 ratings
3,072 already enrolled
You will learn how to use Google's collaborative features.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this guided project, learners will learn how to collaborate using different, free G-Suite Apps, including Gmail, Google Forms, Google Calendar, a shared Google Drive, and how to work on shared documents (Docs, Sheets, Slides, etc.). This project also includes a basic overview of all of the above mentioned apps, as well as instructions on how to use these apps to facilitate collaborative projects. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
A basic knowledge of G-Suite apps is preferred, but not required.
google calendar
g skills
g suite
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Using Gmail’s collaborative features
Using Google Forms
Using Google Calendar
Creating and using a shared Google Drive folder
Using shared G-Suits app documents
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MCJan 18, 2022
Very straight to the point a little fast paced but informative
by DMNov 10, 2021
Very interesting project. If you are someone who uses a lot of online apps, G Suite has you covered.
by RRDec 25, 2020
The Google Apps all in one place so as a intro. to collaborative services.
by YWOct 12, 2021
this was very helpful I took notes on paper and watched the video
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.