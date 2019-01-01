Comment importer vos contacts sur MailChimp
À la fin de ce projet, vous aurez toutes les compétences de base pour importer vos contacts sur MailChimp en utilisant gratuitement cette plateforme d’envoi d’emails et de campagne d’Emailing. Grâce à ce projet, vous serez en mesure d’utiliser facilement MailChimp et de découvrir les diverses options et fonctionnalités de la plateforme. Remarque : ce cours fonctionne le mieux pour les étudiants basés en Amérique du Nord. Nous nous efforçons actuellement d'apporter la même expérience dans d'autres régions.
Ce projet requiert des connaissances de base en navigation Internet et en création de compte.
Créer un compte gratuit MailChimp et se familiariser avec la plateforme
Importer manuellement vos contacts sur MailChimp
Importer automatiquement vos contacts sur MailChimp
Importer vos contacts en utilisant l'option "Copy-Paste"
Afficher les résultats d’importation des contacts ajoutés sur MailChimp
