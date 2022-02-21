Cómo hacer invitaciones en Canva
Learn how to use all of the basic tools that Canva offers.
Learn how to design your own invitations using Canva.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
En este proyecto aprenderás cómo diseñar invitaciones para cualquier evento utilizando Canva. Canva es un servicio web gratuito de diseño donde tienes una gran variedad de herramientas para diseñar todo tipo de medios que necesites. Canvas es una excelente opción para aquellos que buscan una plataforma fácil de usar para crear diseños atractivos para su propio negocio o contenido de redes sociales. Canva tiene muchos elementos que son gratuitos y te da mucha libertad a la hora de diseñar. Canva es una herramienta sumamente útil para quienes recién comienzan e incluso se convierte en una muy buena herramienta para quienes llevan años diseñando en programas más avanzados. Es una opción rápida que no necesita ser instalada en tu computadora y siempre que tengas conexión a Internet, será una herramienta accesible.
marketing design
Event Management
Graphic Design
Computer Program
Canva
Entiende cómo funciona y qué herramientas ofrece
Accede plantillas en Canva para realizar tus invitaciones
Aplica conocimientos de diseño creando una invitación para distribución digital usando Canva
Diseña una invitación imprimible desde cero, descarga y distribuyela usando Canva
Crea tu invitación ideal para tu evento usando Canva
