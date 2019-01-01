Cómo usar Canva para maestros
Learn how to take advantage of Canva for teachers
Develop an experience for your students.
Learn how to take advantage of Canva for teachers
Develop an experience for your students.
En este proyecto guiado, el alumno aprenderá a aprovechar Canva para maestros. Canva es un software de diseño gráfico en línea que te permite diseñar muchas cosas, ofrece plantillas y muchas otras herramientas que te permiten crear todo lo que necesitas, desde presentaciones, tareas, horarios y mucho más. Canva cuenta con un Programa Educativo que dará acceso a los profesores a Canva Pro totalmente gratis. En este proyecto guiado, podrás explorar la página de inicio de Canva y aprender cómo acceder a Canva para profesores, crear experiencias atractivas para su aula digital, aprender cómo desarrollar relaciones personales con sus alumnos usando Canva, creará un calendario para usted y para sus estudiantes, encontrarás el kit de aula perfecto para ti y finalmente podrá personalizar sus tareas para que tengan el mismo estilo que su salón de clase.
Creativity
Teaching Method
Graphic Design
Canva
Teaching
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Explora la página de inicio en Canva y aprende cómo acceder a Canva para profesores
Configure una experiencia atractiva para su aula digital en Canva
Desarrolle relaciones personales con sus alumnos usando Canva
Crea el horario perfecto para dar seguimiento a tu agenda de clases con Canva
Prepara tu salón de clases con un kit de aula en Canva
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.