Configure VLANs on Cisco Switches
Configure and verify VLANs on Cisco switches.
Set up trunk ports on Cisco switches.
Configure VLAN routing.
Welcome to the CCNA 1.4: Configuring VLANs on Cisco Switches. This project is the fourth in the guided-projects series that is designed to help you acquire the hands-on skills required to pass the CCNA certification exam. In this 2-hour guided project, you will create virtual LANs on Cisco switches and assign switch ports to them, you set up data and voice VLANS, verify VLANS settings, delete VLANs, and set up VLANs routing.
Virtual Local Area Network (LAN)
Switches
trunk ports
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Configure VLANs and Assign switch ports to VLANS.
Creating voice VLANs on Cisco switches.
Verifying VLANs configuration.
Configure VLAN trunk ports.
Configure VLAN routing.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
