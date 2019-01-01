Crear un Business Model Canvas con Miro
Este proyecto te permite crear un Business Model Canvas con la plataforma Miro, una herramienta en línea para crear imágenes gráficas profesionales y trabajo colaborativo remoto. Comprenderás las diversas funcionalidades de la plataforma y tendrás todas las habilidades básicas para crear un Business Model Canvas para tu proyecto con facilidad. Aprenderás a usar Miro para construir fácilmente un Business Model Canvas y podrás presentarlo con claridad. Este proyecto está destinado a personas que deseen desarrollar sus proyectos profesionales.
Brainstorming
Business Strategy
Data Visualization (DataViz)
Business Model Canvas
Miro
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Crea una cuenta en Miro
Descubre el modelo de negocio “Business Model Canvas” de Miro
Realiza las 4 primeras partes del Business Model Canvas con Miro: Clientes, valor, relación con el cliente, actividades
Desarrolla las últimas 5 partes del Business Model Canvas con Miro: Socios, Recursos, Canales, Ingresos, Costos
Guarda y exporta tu Business Model Canvas con Miro
