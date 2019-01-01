Design a Business Model Canvas with Miro
You will have all the basic skills to create a Business Model Canvas for your project
You will learn how to use Miro to easily build your Business Model Canvas
This project allows you to create a Business Model Canvas with Miro, an online tool for creating professional graphic visuals and remote collaborative work. You will understand the various features of the platform and you will have all the basic skills to create a Business Model Canvas or economic model for your project with ease. You will learn how to use Miro to easily build your Business Model Canvas and you will be able to present it with clarity. This project is intended for people wishing to develop their professional project or create one.
Brainstorming
Data Visualization (DataViz)
Entrepreneurship
Business Model Canvas
Miro
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an account on Miro
Discover Miro's Business Model Canvas
Realize the first 4 parts of the Business Model Canvas with Miro: Customers segments, key propositions, customer relationship, key activities
Build the last 5 parts of the Business Model Canvas with Miro: Key Partners, key resources, Channels, Revenue streams, Cost structures
Save and export your Business Model Canvas with Miro
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
