Create a text adventure game with Ink
Familiarize with Ink narrative scripting language on Inky
Understand and apply interaction mechanisms
Understand and apply dynamic content generating mechanisms
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to develop a text adventure game with Ink, the fundamentals of this narrative scripting language, creating dynamic content for a fully interactive text-based adventure with illustrations. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
scripting
inkle
ink
Game Design
Computer Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get started with Ink
Begin writing: using tags, external resources, notes and comments
Implement user choices
Manage the narrative flow with knots and diverts
Use INCLUDE to build re-usable scenes and maps
Create dynamic content with lists and alternatives
Create dynamic content based on conditions
Package and export for web to play in browser
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by BPAug 23, 2020
Learning new skills is good but learning new hobby is part of life. This course is one of them which allows you to learn new hobby which can ultimately turn into passion and much further.
by JANov 1, 2020
I never thought it can be so easy to get started with storytelling and ink. This course provided me with the tools to understand and be able to implement what I learned immediately.
by EGJul 30, 2020
Muy buena explicación, sencillo, rápido. Siempre me interesaron las historias interactivas, esto funciona perfecto como una introducción para todo un mundo de posibilidades. Gracias!!
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
