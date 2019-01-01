Create an Affinity Diagram Using Creately
Gain an understanding of the affinity process
Design and build an affinity diagram
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Gain an understanding of the affinity process
Design and build an affinity diagram
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project you will create an affinity diagram using Creately.com. Learning to collect and organize ideas and information increases productivity and fosters positive teamwork. Learners will engage in the Affinity process to develop an understanding of how to spark, gather, consolidate, sort and present ideas and information.
No prior experience needed!
Data Visualization (DataViz)
Organization
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand the affinity process
Select a template
Build an Affinity Diagram
Format an affinity diagram
Export and save a copy of the completed affinity diagram
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.