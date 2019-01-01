Design Brainstorming diagrams for businesses with Creately
You will be able to use Creately for free and discover its features
You will be able to create a Brainstorming diagram for free
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
This project allows you to create Brainstorming diagrams with Creately. You will discover Creately, an online platform that helps you build various diagrams. You will understand the different features of the platform and be able to create personalized and professional Brainstorming diagrams for your business.
Web Browsing Knowledge
Brainstorming
Strategic Thinking
Marketing Strategy
Team Building
Creately
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an account with Creately
Discover the features of Creately
Understand the usefulness of Brainstorming diagrams with Creately
Create a Brainstorming Diagram with Templates from Creately
Export and save your Brainstorming diagrams with Creately
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
