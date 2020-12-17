Create an E-book Cover Using Canva
34 ratings
Learn to use Canva Platform
Learn to create ebook covers using built-in templates
Learn to create ebook covers from scratch
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
34 ratings
Learn to use Canva Platform
Learn to create ebook covers using built-in templates
Learn to create ebook covers from scratch
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn to create an E-book cover using Canva. We will use Canva platform to create ebook covers using different built-in templates from Canva and also from the scratch. This course includes Canva introduction, Exploration of Canva Dashboard , Creation of ebook covers using built-in templates and creation of ebook covers from scratch as well. By the end of this project, you will be able to create amazing covers for your ebook using the built-in template as well as from the scratch using the Canva Platform. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Pixabay
Graphic Design
Canva
Ebook covers
templates
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and setup Canva account
Explore Canva Dashboard
Create an ebook cover using the built-in template
Create a second ebook cover using the built-in template
Create an ebook cover from scratch
Create a second ebook cover from scratch
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by AAJun 10, 2021
Nice quick overview of the platform for a quick use.
by BMDec 17, 2020
lots of gerat information covaved in a consise maner.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.