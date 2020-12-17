Create an E-book Cover Using Canva

4.5
stars

34 ratings

11 reviews

Offered By
In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Learn to use Canva Platform

Learn to create ebook covers using built-in templates

Learn to create ebook covers from scratch

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

1.5
Beginner-friendly
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn to create an E-book cover using Canva. We will use Canva platform to create ebook covers using different built-in templates from Canva and also from the scratch. This course includes Canva introduction, Exploration of Canva Dashboard , Creation of ebook covers using built-in templates and creation of ebook covers from scratch as well. By the end of this project, you will be able to create amazing covers for your ebook using the built-in template as well as from the scratch using the Canva Platform. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Pixabay

  • Graphic Design

  • Canva

  • Ebook covers

  • templates

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction and setup Canva account

  2. Explore Canva Dashboard

  3. Create an ebook cover using the built-in template

  4. Create a second ebook cover using the built-in template

  5. Create an ebook cover from scratch

  6. Create a second ebook cover from scratch

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATE AN E-BOOK COVER USING CANVA

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder