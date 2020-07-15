Create an interactive fiction adventure game with Python
Understand the basics of programming
Familiarize with the fundamentals of game design and interactive fiction
Learn the essentials of Python
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an interactive fiction text adventure game in Python, the basics of programming and of Python language. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Python Programming
interactive fiction
text adventure
Game Design
Computer Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up Python environment
Import modules, interact with the system, display text
Create a character sheet with functions, users input and variables
Add character skills performing operations on variables
Modify skills with random function (virtual die roll)
Create functions to add story scenes and a choice mechanism
Perform a skill check with a virtual die roll
Develop a combat system and run an encounter with a monster
Compile Python for Windows and create an exe file
by SSSep 19, 2020
course was good, but audio quality can be improved
by NAJul 15, 2020
It's fun how to created a fiction story game i had ever done before, thank you so much
by EHAug 11, 2020
A simple and fun course that encompasses basic programming skills needed for beginners. Would like to test out more projects with similar structure.
by MKAug 20, 2020
To learn basic game development using this course is good
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
