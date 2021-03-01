Create your first test automation script - Selenium and C#
Basic Selenium commands
Interacting with common web elements like textbox, checkbox, dropdown
Performing drag and drop operation
Handling windows alerts using Selenium
“Selenium automates browsers, that’s it. What you do with that power is up to you.” Selenium is the most widely used UI automation tool to test web applications. By the end of this one-hour project-based course, you will learn the basics of the selenium automation testing tool. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to -- Basic Selenium commands Interacting with common web elements like textbox, checkbox, dropdown Performing drag and drop operation Handling windows alerts using Selenium
C Sharp (C#) (Programming Language)
Functional automation testing
Selenium
Test Automation
Nunit
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Setup project for Selenium, C# and NUnit
Run basic Selenium commands on chrome browser
Interacting with Textbox and Textfields
Interacting with Dropdown and checkbox
Performing drag and drop operation
Handling windows alerts using Selenium
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by KBMar 1, 2021
The session is very nice with complete information along with the VM for performing the hands on along with the instructor. The session is more beneficial.
by VBJul 26, 2021
trainer has explained all the thing very clearly, i wish to join another training as well
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
