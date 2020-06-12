Create Infographics using Piktochart
181 ratings
4,833 already enrolled
Learn to use features in Piktochart.
Use design tools to create an infographic.
Prepare an infographic for publishing.
Learn to use features in Piktochart.
Use design tools to create an infographic.
Prepare an infographic for publishing.
By the end of this project, you will create an infographic that is printable and shareable across your business network. You will be able to communicate important and detailed information in a colorful and attention-grabbing format. This course will include an introduction to Piktochart, how to create an infographic that will illustrate critical information your audience needs to know.
Communication
Social Media
Marketing
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Piktochart account.
Tour the Piktochart dashboard and templates.
Tour the editor workspace.
Learn to add and edit text and graphics.
Learn to add content text to an infographic.
Add visually appealing graphics.
Prepare your infographic for download and print.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by GANov 7, 2020
Nice course. Teaches a simple yet essential course which people in the communication line often ignore and end up printing a document of multiple lines that in turn, only a few people grab up.
by MAJul 24, 2020
Really, This was an awesome course which makes me learn about how to create a unique presentation via a Piktochart.
by IJJun 12, 2020
Learning it was very fun. Although it is easy to use, it is surely very helpful in any upcoming projects.
by VPNov 3, 2020
Well thanks Stacey for such brief yet wonderful session. I would like to enroll more for this piktochart in your courses
