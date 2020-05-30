Create Relational Database Tables Using SQLiteStudio

4.7
stars

126 ratings

21 reviews

Offered By

3,019 already enrolled

In this Guided Project, you will:

Apply relational database concepts and terminology.

Use the relational database management system SQLiteStudio.

Create and populate a relational database table.

45 minutes
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this project-based course, you will learn how to use the SQLiteStudio database management system to create a relational database, add tables to the database, and populate the tables. Data is at the heart of all computing practices and plays an important role in our business and personal lives. Data is manipulated by programs, displayed on web browsers, transferred from location to location by networking systems, and used for business and personal decision making. Organizing, storing and safeguarding data in a database is the main purpose of database management software. Since data is such a large part of your life--whether used for your mobile phone address list or your medical record at your doctor’s office--wouldn’t it be great to know a little more about how a database works? By the end of this project, you will have a new appreciation for the importance of data and how it’s organized in a database. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Database (DBMS)

  • Sqlite

  • Relational Database

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction to Data and how it's Stored

  2. Using the SQLiteStudio DBMS

  3. Relational Terminology and Terms

  4. Creating a Relational Table

  5. Working with Table Columns

  6. Adding Data to a Relational Table

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATE RELATIONAL DATABASE TABLES USING SQLITESTUDIO

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder