Create Relational Database Tables Using SQLiteStudio
126 ratings
3,019 already enrolled
Apply relational database concepts and terminology.
Use the relational database management system SQLiteStudio.
Create and populate a relational database table.
126 ratings
3,019 already enrolled
Apply relational database concepts and terminology.
Use the relational database management system SQLiteStudio.
Create and populate a relational database table.
In this project-based course, you will learn how to use the SQLiteStudio database management system to create a relational database, add tables to the database, and populate the tables. Data is at the heart of all computing practices and plays an important role in our business and personal lives. Data is manipulated by programs, displayed on web browsers, transferred from location to location by networking systems, and used for business and personal decision making. Organizing, storing and safeguarding data in a database is the main purpose of database management software. Since data is such a large part of your life--whether used for your mobile phone address list or your medical record at your doctor’s office--wouldn’t it be great to know a little more about how a database works? By the end of this project, you will have a new appreciation for the importance of data and how it’s organized in a database. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Database (DBMS)
Sqlite
Relational Database
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to Data and how it's Stored
Using the SQLiteStudio DBMS
Relational Terminology and Terms
Creating a Relational Table
Working with Table Columns
Adding Data to a Relational Table
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by SSMay 30, 2020
overall project status is good and instructor is also good.
by SGJun 16, 2020
I need the practice but this one has a gui which makes it easier for me to do. the explanation of the instructor i superb and easy to understand
by MHJul 21, 2020
That was a nice course and easy to understand how to create a database and how it works!
by HJul 22, 2020
I achieved a great experience from this course...................
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.