Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Successful Pinterest Pins for Business in Canva by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project you will understand the secret behind creating successful and click-worthy Pinterest pins using Canva for your own Business. You will learn Pinterest pin format guidelines, best practices and a few tips/hacks of designing click-worthy pins and finally we are going to learn how to take call to action and publish these pins to Pinterest directly from Canva....