Créer une enquête de satisfaction clients
Créer des formulaires de satisfaction clients en utilisant les fonctionnalités de Microsoft Forms
Personnaliser des modèles de formulaires de Microsoft Forms
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Créer des formulaires de satisfaction clients en utilisant les fonctionnalités de Microsoft Forms
Personnaliser des modèles de formulaires de Microsoft Forms
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
À la fin de ce projet, vous aurez toutes les compétences de base pour créer une enquête de satisfaction clients avec Microsoft Forms. Grâce à ce projet, vous serez en mesure de collecter les informations et retours de vos clients, de demander leurs avis et d’améliorer votre satisfaction clients.
A Microsoft account is needed.
Business Communication
Microsoft Forms
Survey
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Découvrir les fonctionnalités de Microsoft Forms
Créer un formulaire en utilisant les modèles de Microsoft Forms
Créer un formulaire personnalisé
Partager le formulaire et collecter les réponses
Analyser les réponses sous formes de graphiques
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.