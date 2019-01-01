Créer des groupes sur Facebook
Créer un compte Facebook et concevoir des groupes Facebook différents
Découvrir les fonctionnalités qu'offrent les groupes Facebook
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
À la fin de ce projet, vous aurez toutes les compétences de base pour créer des groupes sur Facebook. Vous serez en mesure de vous familiariser avec les outils et différentes fonctionnalités qu’offre Facebook pour la création de groupes. Ce projet vous permettra de créer des groupes Facebook pour développer votre communauté à travers plusieurs étapes que l’on verra ensemble.
Ce projet requiert des connaissances de base en navigation Internet et en création de compte.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Créer un compte gratuit Facebook.
Créer un groupe Facebook public
Créer un groupe Facebook privé
Créer du contenu pour vos groupes Facebook
Animer vos groupes Facebook
