Customer Support digital transformation with HubSpot
To utilize HubSpot CRM for customer support
To evaluate business automation against business Strategy
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to identify the concept of business digital transformation, as well as the different types of business digitization, how to determine the role of customer support in your company and identify the customer support processes, how define Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and interpret the importance of using it in your business context and how to customize your own CRM using the HubSpot CRM tool. It will also give you the know-how of evaluating the alignment between your customer support digital transformation and your existing business strategy. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Hubspot
Self-learning
Business development
Strategy Formulation
Customer Support
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Meet Digital Transformation
Meet HubSpot CRM
Practice HubSpot CRM
Evaluate Automation Alignment with My Business
