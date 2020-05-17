Image Data Augmentation with Keras

4.6
stars

444 ratings

70 reviews

Offered By

9,164 already enrolled

In this Guided Project, you will:

Image Data Augmentation with Keras

Using Image Data Generator with a Keras Model

1.5 hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to apply image data augmentation in Keras. We are going to focus on using the ImageDataGenerator class from Keras’ image preprocessing package, and will take a look at a variety of options available in this class for data augmentation and data normalization. Since this is a practical, project-based course, you will need to prior experience with Python programming, convolutional neural networks, and Keras with a TensorFlow backend. Data augmentation is a technique used to create more examples, artiﬁcially, from an existing dataset. This is useful if your dataset is small and you want to increase the number of examples. Data augmentation can often solve over-fitting so that your model generalizes well after training. For images, a variety of augmentation can be applied to increase the number of examples. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Deep Learning

  • Convolutional Neural Network

  • Machine Learning

  • image augmentation

  • keras

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction and Importing Libraries

  2. Rotation

  3. Width and Height Shifts

  4. Brightness

  5. Shear Transformation

  6. Zoom

  7. Channel Shift

  8. Horizontal and Vertical Flips

  9. Data Normalization

  10. Rescale and Preprocessing Function

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM IMAGE DATA AUGMENTATION WITH KERAS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder