Image Data Augmentation with Keras
Image Data Augmentation with Keras
Using Image Data Generator with a Keras Model
In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to apply image data augmentation in Keras. We are going to focus on using the ImageDataGenerator class from Keras’ image preprocessing package, and will take a look at a variety of options available in this class for data augmentation and data normalization. Since this is a practical, project-based course, you will need to prior experience with Python programming, convolutional neural networks, and Keras with a TensorFlow backend. Data augmentation is a technique used to create more examples, artiﬁcially, from an existing dataset. This is useful if your dataset is small and you want to increase the number of examples. Data augmentation can often solve over-fitting so that your model generalizes well after training. For images, a variety of augmentation can be applied to increase the number of examples. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Deep Learning
Convolutional Neural Network
Machine Learning
image augmentation
keras
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and Importing Libraries
Rotation
Width and Height Shifts
Brightness
Shear Transformation
Zoom
Channel Shift
Horizontal and Vertical Flips
Data Normalization
Rescale and Preprocessing Function
by SMJul 14, 2020
REALLY REALLY ENJOYED THIS ONE. I would have given it 6/5 stars but I had an issue with the Virtual Desktop not functioning from Task 9 ended up writing code on paper! Nonetheless great instructor!
by SSMay 17, 2020
Course Demonstration was very good considering the scope. But very much disappointed with Rhyme. The cloud editing was continuously lagging extremely.
by MSAug 4, 2020
This course provided a solid understanding of data augmentation for images and how to implement it using Keras!
by MCMay 29, 2020
A great course for beginners getting into the underlying concepts just enough and not go very deep yet be very clear with the explanation. why we are doing what we are doing.
