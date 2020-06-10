Chevron Left
4.6
stars
444 ratings
70 reviews

In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to apply image data augmentation in Keras. We are going to focus on using the ImageDataGenerator class from Keras’ image preprocessing package, and will take a look at a variety of options available in this class for data augmentation and data normalization. Since this is a practical, project-based course, you will need to prior experience with Python programming, convolutional neural networks, and Keras with a TensorFlow backend. Data augmentation is a technique used to create more examples, artiﬁcially, from an existing dataset. This is useful if your dataset is small and you want to increase the number of examples. Data augmentation can often solve over-fitting so that your model generalizes well after training. For images, a variety of augmentation can be applied to increase the number of examples. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

AQ

Nov 22, 2021

The instructor, Amit Yadav, is very clear in his instruction and provide great explanation on his model building, and compiling. Definitely a great course to get some deep learning skills.

SJ

Apr 17, 2020

Perfect course for beginners, requires very little base to start. Highly recommend it, certainly worth the time. Do look into convolutional neural network briefly before you start.

By ANURAG A J

Jun 10, 2020

Learnt a new and very useful skill of image data augmentation

By HARSHAL V S

Jun 9, 2020

Excellent Thank you for give me skill

By Yaron K

Apr 17, 2021

Detailed example of how to do Data Augmentation with Keras. The complete notebook is included in the resource section of the project - so you can download it and run it on the platform of your choosing while listening to the lecturer in full screen (I find the fonts in split screen Rhyme/lecture to be too small, and having to all the time enlarge one split screen or the other - inconvenient).

By Adam Q

Nov 22, 2021

T​he instructor, Amit Yadav, is very clear in his instruction and provide great explanation on his model building, and compiling. Definitely a great course to get some deep learning skills.

By Sebastian J

Apr 18, 2020

Perfect course for beginners, requires very little base to start. Highly recommend it, certainly worth the time. Do look into convolutional neural network briefly before you start.

By RUDRA P D

Jun 14, 2020

Amit sir has explained all the necessary concepts very briefly, But what I feel is someone need to have some knowledge regarding the working principles of CNN to opt this project.

By Jaisil R D

May 29, 2020

Its really amazing. The project guide was really amazing. He was explaning clearly with good pause such that I generated new ideas necessary ideas needed for my future goals!!

By Mohith S V C

May 29, 2020

A great course for beginners getting into the underlying concepts just enough and not go very deep yet be very clear with the explanation. why we are doing what we are doing.

By Gangappa M

Jun 10, 2020

This guided project approach has helped me a lot recollect the and streamline of my concepts in the real projects. Thank you a lot for giving me this good opportunity.

By Khair M M

May 14, 2020

This guided project helped me to learn and understand the importance of data augmentation and the complete process. It was very interesting and hands on experience.

By Hashan M

Apr 22, 2020

Really enjoyable and satisfied with the instructor and the course content and course materials as well.

By Grace G N B

Jul 9, 2020

Thanks Coursera and special thanks to our mentor Amit Yadav .Thats's really been a great project

By PIYUSH K S

Jun 30, 2020

i was working with dataset with very few example this will probably work.

By GLADSON V C

May 5, 2020

such a great platform to study a whole new field of argumentation.

By Ishaya J A

Jun 30, 2020

It was educative i really learn a lot about data augmentation

By Grace J

May 3, 2020

An excellent course, Mr. Amit Yadav explains very well.

By Dr. R K G

May 14, 2020

This course transfer learning in a simple steps.

By Jahnavi M

Aug 3, 2020

Informative, Useful and Involving!!!!!

By Bindhu b T

Apr 21, 2020

In short period of time I learnt more.

By Deleted A

Jun 6, 2020

It's really helpful to me..tqs a lot

By Sagar R

May 19, 2020

I was very gradfully for this study

By Dipan S

Aug 4, 2020

A neat course . I am satisfied

By MUKUND N

Jun 9, 2020

I understand data argumentg

By Mayank S

May 9, 2020

Thanks sir well taught.

By Anna S

May 9, 2020

It was good experience

