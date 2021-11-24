Data Encryption using AWS KMS From UST
32 ratings
2,568 already enrolled
Use AWS KMS for Cryptographic Operations
Encrypt and Decrypt sensitive Data
Create and Delete KMS Keys
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
32 ratings
2,568 already enrolled
Use AWS KMS for Cryptographic Operations
Encrypt and Decrypt sensitive Data
Create and Delete KMS Keys
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Welcome to this Guided Project on Data Encryption using AWS KMS, From UST. For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world’s best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people and led by their purpose, they partner with clients from design to operation. With this Guided Project from UST, you can quickly build in-demand job skills and expand your career opportunities in the Securities field by learning how to use AWS KMS for Cryptographic Operations. Join me as we explore different approaches to the Encryption / Decryption Process and learn how to create Symmetric and Asymmetric Customer Keys. Combining detailed explanations with practical experience, by the end of this project, you will be able to Encrypt/ Decrypt your sensitive data using the regional service, AWS KMS (Key Management Service). If you dream about working in high profile industry jobs as a Data Security specialist, this project is a great place to start. This is a beginner level project, and does not require any previous experience. Enroll now to get started!
No prior experience necessary!
Key Management
Cryptography
Data Security
AWS cloud
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Intoduction to 'KMS' and configuring AWS CLI
Create "Symmetric Customer Master Key"
Encrypt Data using CMK
Decrypt Data using CMK
Create "Asymmetric Customer Master Key"
Delete " Customer Master Keys"
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by KPDec 5, 2021
The instructor has very well explained the data encryption using AWS key management service. This guided project is best for beginners.
by AANov 24, 2021
It's a good project, gives us the working knowledge on the aws -kms console.
by KGNov 24, 2021
CAN YOU MADE Some project on how using machine learning in the project and power bi project
by NPNov 29, 2021
It is a fabulous course. I learned plenty of new skills with this course. I am very thankful to coursera and team.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.