Use AWS KMS for Cryptographic Operations

Encrypt and Decrypt sensitive Data

Create and Delete KMS Keys

Welcome to this Guided Project on Data Encryption using AWS KMS, From UST. For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world’s best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people and led by their purpose, they partner with clients from design to operation. With this Guided Project from UST, you can quickly build in-demand job skills and expand your career opportunities in the Securities field by learning how to use AWS KMS for Cryptographic Operations. Join me as we explore different approaches to the Encryption / Decryption Process and learn how to create Symmetric and Asymmetric Customer Keys. Combining detailed explanations with practical experience, by the end of this project, you will be able to Encrypt/ Decrypt your sensitive data using the regional service, AWS KMS (Key Management Service). If you dream about working in high profile industry jobs as a Data Security specialist, this project is a great place to start. This is a beginner level project, and does not require any previous experience. Enroll now to get started!

No prior experience necessary!

  • Key Management

  • Cryptography

  • Data Security

  • AWS cloud

  1. Intoduction to 'KMS' and configuring AWS CLI

  2. Create "Symmetric Customer Master Key"

  3. Encrypt Data using CMK

  4. Decrypt Data using CMK

  5. Create "Asymmetric Customer Master Key"

  6. Delete " Customer Master Keys"

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

