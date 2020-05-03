Build a Data Science Web App with Streamlit and Python
641 ratings
16,492 already enrolled
Build interactive web applications with Streamlit and Python
Use Pandas for data manipulation in data science workflows
Welcome to this hands-on project on building your first data science web app with the Streamlit library in Python. By the end of this project, you are going to be comfortable with using Python and Streamlit to build beautiful and interactive web apps with zero web development experience! We are going to load, explore, visualize and interact with data, and generate dashboards in less than 100 lines of Python code! Prior experience with writing simple Python scripts and using pandas for data manipulation is recommended. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
Web Development
Python Programming
Streamlit
Data Visualization (DataViz)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Project Overview and Demo
Turn Simple Python Scripts into Web Apps
Load the Motor Vehicle Collisions Data
Visualize Data on a Map
Filtering Data and Interactive Tables
Plot Filtered Data on a 3D Interactive Map
3D Interactive Map (continued)
Charts and Histograms
Select Data Using Dropdowns
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by PPMay 18, 2020
This Course was very good if you are beginners in Data Science and python field. Also you get some motivation for web development.
by ASMay 3, 2020
The Streamlit library is fantastic the code examples were straight and to the point, the instructor communicated clearly while utilizing an interesting dataset.
by NKMay 22, 2020
Great Instructor and Nice content but the whole rhyme thing sucks it's so slow and sluggish that I can't explain and very difficult on laptops with problems in visibility.
by TTMay 27, 2020
I love this class. I have development experience and it was still refreshing in its method and my understanding of the material.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
