Data Visualization with Power BI: Storytelling with Data

Data is the new lifeblood of business and visualization has emerged as the common language. Effective communication with data is now a must-have skill for all employees at all levels. In this project, you will build a report to tell data stories to communicate business insights. We will start this hands-on project by preparing the dataset including creating calculated columns to enhance data storytelling. Then, we will create data stories for total sales for different data attributes. By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will be able to tell convincing data stories that communicate your findings and recommendations. Then, you will tidy up the project by creating an executive summary and cover page in Power BI. To be successful in this project, you need to be familiar with loading and preparing data in Power Query, creating simple DAX measures, and using Power BI for visualizing data. To get familiar with these concepts, check out my previous Power BI projects. If you are comfortable with these concepts, please join me on this wonderful and exciting ride! Let’s get our hands dirty!
Prepare and explore the data for visualization in Power BI
Build a report using different visuals, graphs, and data storytelling concepts that provides insights and recommendations
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Overview of the project and create a date table
Create calculated columns
Tell a data story for total sales by month
Practice Assessment: Data storytelling principles
Tell a data story for total sales by the time of day
Tell a data story for median sales by product line
Practice Activity: Tell a data story for total sales by weekday
Tell a data story for total sales by product line and gender
Create an executive summary page
Create a report cover page
Portfolio Activity: Where to invest marketing resources?
Recommended experience
Familiar with loading and preparing data in Power Query, creating simple DAX measures, creating and customization of visuals using Power BI
