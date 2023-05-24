This Guided Project Data Warehousing with Oracle: Design a Database for Business Intelligence is for learners who have database administration and data warehousing experience but want to learn more about designing databases and models for business intelligence. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to evaluate the guiding principles of data warehousing, summarize data from multiple sources, and apply data warehouse business intelligence tools. To achieve this, we will work through the guided steps using Oracle MySQL Workbench. This project is unique because you will gain hands-on experience on how to design and implement databases for operational business intelligence. You will create data models, integrate data from various sources, and apply data governance principles using Oracle. In order to be successful in this project, you will need prior knowledge of database management and data warehousing. Prior knowledge of MySQL Workbench and Tableau is optional but helpful.
Data Warehousing with Oracle: Design a Database
Taught in English
Included with
Guided Project
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Evaluate the guiding principles of data warehousing
Summarize data from multiple sources
Apply data warehouse business intelligence tools
Skills you'll practice
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
Guided Project
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills in less than 2 hours
- Receive training from industry experts
- Gain hands-on experience solving real-world job tasks
- Build confidence using the latest tools and technologies
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1: Determine Business Objectives and Review Source Data
Task 2: Design the Data Model for the Reservation and Customer Data
Optional: Demonstrate How to Design a Data Model
Task 3: Design the Data Model for the Locations and Apply Data Governance
Task 4: Design the Core Data Model for the Data Warehouse
Optional: Check Your Knowledge
Task 5: Extract, Transform, and Load the Data Warehouse
Task 6: Apply Business Intelligence Tool to Explore New Markets
Optional Cumulative Challenge - Competition!
Recommended experience
Prior knowledge of database management and data warehousing. Prior knowledge of MySQL Workbench and Tableau Public is optional but helpful.
9 project images
Instructor
Offered by
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.