Database Design and Diagramming in Dia
231 ratings
5,345 already enrolled
Demonstrate proficiency with a diagramming tool.
Describe the phases of database design.
Draw an Entity Relationship Diagram.
231 ratings
5,345 already enrolled
Demonstrate proficiency with a diagramming tool.
Describe the phases of database design.
Draw an Entity Relationship Diagram.
In this course you will be introduced to the process of designing a database. The old saying about a picture being worth a thousand words rings true in the database design process. Database designers document their designs using diagrams. To document your basic design, you will use a diagramming tool called “Dia”. You will review user requirements to identify the categories of data that will need to be included in the database, and then fill out those categories with details. You will also determine how the categories are logically related. Using Dia, you will document your logical database design using a standard database design diagram called an Entity Relationship Diagram. Generating the ERD is an important step in the database design process. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Database (DBMS)
Diagramming
Dia
Data Model
Entity–Relationship (E-R) Model
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Exploring Dia
Describe the phases of database design
Meet the ERD
Entities and Attributes n the ERD
Relationships Complete the ERD
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by SAug 29, 2020
The course laid strong foundation on the basic principles of design/ER diagram , and was a great starter guide for a nice design tool like DIA.
by AASep 27, 2020
Excellent explanation & hands-on exercise. I highly recommend it for beginners to get good insights!
by NEFeb 27, 2021
Great course for an introduction to basic Database Design.
by MENov 21, 2021
Awesome Guided Project! Thanks Ms. Judy for sharing your expertise:)
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.