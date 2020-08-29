Database Design and Diagramming in Dia

Offered By

In this Guided Project, you will:

Demonstrate proficiency with a diagramming tool.

Describe the phases of database design.

Draw an Entity Relationship Diagram.

50 minutes
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this course you will be introduced to the process of designing a database. The old saying about a picture being worth a thousand words rings true in the database design process. Database designers document their designs using diagrams. To document your basic design, you will use a diagramming tool called “Dia”. You will review user requirements to identify the categories of data that will need to be included in the database, and then fill out those categories with details. You will also determine how the categories are logically related. Using Dia, you will document your logical database design using a standard database design diagram called an Entity Relationship Diagram. Generating the ERD is an important step in the database design process. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Database (DBMS)

  • Diagramming

  • Dia

  • Data Model

  • Entity–Relationship (E-R) Model

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Exploring Dia

  2. Describe the phases of database design

  3. Meet the ERD

  4. Entities and Attributes n the ERD

  5. Relationships Complete the ERD

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

