Deep Learning with PyTorch : Siamese Network
Implement siamese network with triplet loss function
Create the training loop for siamese network
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 2-hour long guided-project course, you will learn how to implement a Siamese Network, you will train the network with the Triplet loss function. You will create Anchor, Positive and Negative image dataset, which will be the inputs of triplet loss function, through which the network will learn feature embeddings. Siamese Network have plethora of applications such as face recognition, signature checking, person re-identification, etc. In this project, you will train a simple Siamese Network for person re-identification.
Prior programming experience in Python and basic PyTorch. Theoretical knowledge of Convolutional Neural Network, Optimization and Siamese Network.
siamese network
Deep Learning
Convolutional Neural Network
pytorch
Computer Vision
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up colab runtime
Configurations
Create APN Dataset
Load dataset into batches
Create Model
Create train and eval functions
Training Loop
Get Anchor Encodings
Inference
