Deploy Models with TensorFlow Serving and Flask
190 ratings
7,632 already enrolled
Serve a TensorFlow model with TensorFlow Serving and Docker.
Create a web application with Flask to work as an interface to a served model.
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to deploy TensorFlow models using TensorFlow Serving and Docker, and you will create a simple web application with Flask which will serve as an interface to get predictions from the served TensorFlow model. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your Internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with (e.g. Python, Jupyter, and Tensorflow) pre-installed. Prerequisites: In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with Python, TensorFlow, Flask, and HTML. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Deep Learning
Machine Learning
Tensorflow
Flask
model deployment
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Getting Started with the Flask App
Index Template
TensorFlow Serving
Getting Predictions
Connecting to Model Server
Displaying the Results
by GGMay 29, 2020
This workshop is very helpful but I would have liked something a bit more advanced.
by MBDec 10, 2020
Excellent! I will rate this as the best rhyme project that I have done so far. The instructor does an excellent job in explaining all the parts.
by JLJun 26, 2020
Time given for the virtual desktop is not enought if you actually type and try everything he does.
by RBJun 16, 2020
Nice way to get started with model deployment with web app.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
