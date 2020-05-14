Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Digital Media using Graphic Design in Google Slides by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
389 ratings
79 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this 1 hour-long guided project, you will create a flier for a networking event using graphic design best practices. This course will walk you through the basics of working on a graphic design project. It begins with determining the approach for the project including understanding your audience. From there we will move onto typography where we will select the most appropriate typeface. We will also discuss using imagery such as photos and clip art. Next, we will explore some basics of color theory and select some colors for the flier. From here, we will discuss page layout and we will leverage the Grid concept to align the components of the flier into the final product. Lastly, we will publish the project....

By Saiham A

May 14, 2020

Excellent project for the beginners which is concise and has given enough to make me understand about graphics design.

By RIJIT B

May 5, 2020

It was very beautifully explained!

By mandeep s r

Jul 28, 2020

Good and brief course on presentation preparation using graphics. This course covers important minute areas for a graphic design like colour selection, alignment and imagery.

By TEG S

May 16, 2020

Course is very useful for printer and graphic designer for building design project as well as information about imaginary colours.

By Shana. K H

Jun 6, 2020

i enjoyed it it was a great experience

By Anurag Y

Jun 4, 2020

Awesome Experience

By Sri R W

Sep 18, 2020

Good

By Abhishek P G

Jun 17, 2020

I am grateful to have the chance to participate in an online course like this!

By Shoumik D

May 12, 2020

The course was pretty easy and gave me some basic ideas. Anyone can try.

By Anselmo S O J

Jul 3, 2020

I gained additional knowledge and skills in this lesson.

By Emmanuel K D

Aug 17, 2020

I am very happy to have this course and complete it

By Rakibul H

Sep 17, 2020

It is a good project to learn in a short time.

By Pavni G

May 29, 2020

Well designed to brush up the basic tools

By Muhammad T K

Jul 14, 2020

Great course ... recommend you all guys

By Sagar V

Sep 5, 2020

Thanks

Happy Teacher's Day

By Bindu V S

Aug 5, 2020

good course, got new ideas

By NIHARIKA B

Jun 20, 2020

it is an amazing project

By Priyadharshini K

Jul 31, 2020

Nice topic I learn well

By Gangone R

Jul 3, 2020

very useful course

By Christopher T

Nov 2, 2020

It was nice to learn a couple of new skills. As someone who is currently out of school and working taking a little time to do this short exercise was a good experience. Paying attention to the video and going through the slide along with the teacher was very helpful and the quiz at the end was short and simple but asked you very key questions from the video.

By Asnan B H

Nov 3, 2020

as a designer ,i should start from these questions ,3W and 1H then i know what audience want and make myself make best decisions to design .. thanks you all..

By Sheena M

Oct 31, 2020

It was very easy! I thought at first it was very long and the explanations are slow, but before you know it you're done!

By Siti N B O

Oct 27, 2020

Very easy to building digital media using graphic design in google slides.

By Analyn D G

Dec 25, 2020

Informative and useful guided project for beginners. Thank you

By rabia M

Nov 15, 2021

good learning course for digital media

